This is when the summer transfer window opens, shuts and how EFL rule changes affect Sheffield Wednesday

The madness of the summer transfer window is nearly upon us as Steve Bruce prepares to assemble his squad for a promotion push from the Championship next season.

Wednesday will be looking for new recruits after releasing six senior players and seven under-23s players in the last few days, with free agents and loans likely to make up a large part of the Owls’ summer transfer business.

But when does the transfer window open, when does it close and how have the rules changes since last year? Here’s everything you need to know…

When does the transfer window open?

The summer window will open at midnight on Thursday, May 16.

When is the deadline for the summer transfer window?

The deadline closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 8 – the Thursday prior to the start of the Premier League season.

How have EFL rule changes affected how Sheffield Wednesday will do summer business?

The transfer window will operate differently again this season after last summer’s staggered closing allowed Wednesday to sign Michael Hector and Josh Onomah on loan deadline day.

This year things will be different though, as EFL clubs voted to bring the Championship closing date forward.

That means that this summer, the Championship window for loan and permanent signings will close on the same day as the Premier League window shuts, while League One and League Two clubs will have until August 31 to conclude permanent and loan business.

Wednesday will need to get all their business in order earlier this season for incomings, although we could still see a trickle of outgoings to lower league clubs throughout August.