This is when Sheffield Wednesday will play Leeds, Barnsley, Hull City and Huddersfield this season
The 2019/20 Championship fixtures were released this morning, with Sheffield Wednesday fans quick to pick out the key fixtures, including a raft of eagerly-awaited Yorkshire derbies.
By Alex Miller
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 12:05
With Huddersfield having come down from the Premier League last time out and with Leeds expected to play a part in this year’s promotion shake-up again, the clashes could well be vital if the Owls are to take their place in the play-offs – or better.
This is when Sheffield Wednesday’s Yorkshire derbies will take place this Championship season.
Barnsley
August 10 (H) and February 8 (A)
Huddersfield Town
September 14 (A) and April 18 (H)
Hull City
October 1 (A) and January 1 (H)
Leeds United
October 26 (H) and January 11 (A)