This is the away day Sheffield Wednesday fans want on the first day of the 2019/20 Championship season
The fixtures for the 2019/20 Championship season are released in just a few hours. The Blades’ fixtures mean Wednesday are likely to be drawn at home in the second round of matches, leaving the prospect on an opening day trip away.
But where do Wednesday fans want to go? We asked them, and there was one ground in particular they fancied.
Joseph Michael, 28, sports coach from Sheffield
“I fancy Leeds United. This is a big season for us and it would be nice to get off to a big start and remind the world there is only one city in Yorkshire – and that’s Sheffield.”
Rob Shirley, 47, press officer from Mansfield
“Fulham would be lovely. It’s a nice old ground by the Thames, it should be a sunny day, plus you get a good away allocation. It would be a good time to play them, too – they could still be on a downer after relegation.”
Lewis Hobbs, 24, college support worker from Sheffield
“I want Leeds. We’ll be 3-0 up at half-time, Bannan pulling strings and we’ll have seen an Adthe Nuhiu hat-trick. What a way to start the season!”
John Kenealy, 64, retired journalist from Halifax
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“Without doubt – Leeds. It would be a massive start to a massive season for us. I’ve enjoyed the good and the bad with this club and we need to get back into the Premier League.”
Liam Robinson, 18, electrical engineer from Sheffield
“Huddersfield away. It’s a great away day at a good stadium – and a Yorkshire derby. It would be a good test for us, too, as they’ve just been relegated.”
Shannon Holt, 33, office worker from Dronfield
“It’s got to be Leeds, hasn’t it! It’s always the most competitive away day and we always take plenty. I want to kick off the season as the kings of Yorkshire!”
Scott Palmer, 52, technical engineer from Sheffield
“I always enjoy a trip down to London as I’ve got family down there. It gets a bit of stick but I think Brentford is a belter. Short of that something local – Leeds would start us off with a bang!”
The fixtures will be released at 9am, when The Star will bring you all the reaction as it comes.