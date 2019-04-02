This is how Sheffield Wednesday's injury list compares to their opponents for the rest of the season

Sheffield Wednesday have entered a crucial period in the race for the play-offs, but what influence will injuries have on the final Championship league table?
Here’s a look at how Wednesday’s injury list compares to their next seven opponents before the end of the campaign…
Owls
Injuries: Steven Fletcher (groin), Joost van Aken (ankle), Achraf Lazaar (hamstring), Josh Onomah (elbow), Matt Penney (shoulder), Lucas Joao (knee), Adam Reach (knee), Rolando Aarons (ankle).
Aston Villa
Injuries: Tommy Elphick (ankle), Alan Hutton (knee), Jordan Lyden (muscle), James Chester (knee), Henri Lansbury (hamstring), Ørjan Håskjold Nyland (achilles tendon).
Nottingham Forest
Injuries: Michael Hefele (achilles), Tobias Figueiredo (leg), Michael Dawson (hamstring), Hillal Soundani (knee), Juan Fuentes (knee).
Leeds United
Injuries: Jamal Blackman (leg), Kemar Roofe (knee).
Norwich City
Injuries: Louis Thompson (knee), Carlton Morris (ankle).
Bristol City
Injuries: Callum O’Dowda (knee), Niki Mäenpää (calf), Frank Fielding (finger), Liam Walsh (ligaments).
Preston North End
Injuries: Ben Pearson (hamstring), Andrew Hughes (unknown), Tom Barkhuizen (unknown), Brandon Barker (unknown), Tom Clarke (knock) Alan Browne (ankle), Connor Ripley (ankle), Josh Harrop (ACL), Billy Bodin (ACL).
QPR
Injuries: Grant Hall (groin).