This is how Sheffield Wednesday's injury list compares to their opponents for the rest of the season

Sheffield Wednesday have entered a crucial period in the race for the play-offs, but what influence will injuries have on the final Championship league table?

Here’s a look at how Wednesday’s injury list compares to their next seven opponents before the end of the campaign…

Hillsborough.

Owls

Injuries: Steven Fletcher (groin), Joost van Aken (ankle), Achraf Lazaar (hamstring), Josh Onomah (elbow), Matt Penney (shoulder), Lucas Joao (knee), Adam Reach (knee), Rolando Aarons (ankle).

Aston Villa

Injuries: Tommy Elphick (ankle), Alan Hutton (knee), Jordan Lyden (muscle), James Chester (knee), Henri Lansbury (hamstring), Ørjan Håskjold Nyland (achilles tendon).

Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick (left) is out with injury. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest

Injuries: Michael Hefele (achilles), Tobias Figueiredo (leg), Michael Dawson (hamstring), Hillal Soundani (knee), Juan Fuentes (knee).

Leeds United

Injuries: Jamal Blackman (leg), Kemar Roofe (knee).

Kemar Roofe. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Norwich City

Injuries: Louis Thompson (knee), Carlton Morris (ankle).

Bristol City

Injuries: Callum O’Dowda (knee), Niki Mäenpää (calf), Frank Fielding (finger), Liam Walsh (ligaments).

Preston North End

Injuries: Ben Pearson (hamstring), Andrew Hughes (unknown), Tom Barkhuizen (unknown), Brandon Barker (unknown), Tom Clarke (knock) Alan Browne (ankle), Connor Ripley (ankle), Josh Harrop (ACL), Billy Bodin (ACL).

QPR

Injuries: Grant Hall (groin).