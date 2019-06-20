This is how Sheffield Wednesday have got on in their last five trips to Reading
Sheffield Wednesday’s 2019/20 Championship season will kick off at the Madejski Stadium as the Owls take on Reading on August 3.
Wednesday fans will be busy planning their trip to Berkshire, but how have they got on in recent seasons? Let’s take a look at the Owls’ last five outings.
2018/19: Reading 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2
Last season Jos Luhukay’s Owls secured their third win on the spin thanks to Adam Reach and a cool finish 16 seconds after the re-start from Lucas Jaoa. The result was one of the high points of a kick-off to the season that saw them pick up 10 points from their opening six fixtures. It was a different story for the hosts, however, who’s winless start continued.
2017/18: Reading 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0
A November bore draw in Berkshire was the third of four in a row for mid-table Wednesday as the walls began to close in on Carlos Carvalhal. Supporters will have chosen other words to describe a match the Portuguese described as “very tactical”, with neither Wednesday nor Jaap Stam’s men able to create a meaningful chance.
2016/17: Reading 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1
A rare Roy Beerens brace was enough to see off an in-form Wednesday side on a bad-tempered afternoon. Eight yellow cards were shown, including five to Owls players, as Steven Fletcher’s injury-time strike proved fruitless. The result provided the solitary defeat in a run of ten matches that set up a promotion push that saw them finish fourth.
2015/16: Reading 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1
A tenth-minute Gary Hooper strike put Wednesday in the lead before a Jake Cooper equaliser late on saw the points shared. It came after three consecutive wins and formed part of a seven match unbeaten run for Calvahal’s men, who would go on to finish in the play-off places.
2014/15: Reading 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Pavel Pogrebnyak and Nathaniel Chalobah proved to be Owl-slayers as their goals provided relegation-threatened Reading with three priceless points. A lacklustre Wednesday, bereft of firepower in Stuart Gray’s final season, failed to threaten the Royals’ goal. It was one of seven winless matches as supporters began to come to terms with the likelihood of a midtable finish.