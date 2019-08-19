Fernando Forestieri may well make a return to the Sheffield Wednesday side for the match against Luton.

This is how Sheffield Wednesday could line up for their clash with Luton Town

Lee Bullen will take to the dugout for his fourth competitive game in his latest stint as caretaker manager hoping a result against Luton will edge him closer still to the permanent position.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 14:59

The Scot has spoken of the need for pragmatism when it comes to selection ahead of a congested fixture list for the Owls and may well ring the changes. This is who we think will make the starting line-up as the Hatters come to town.

1. GK - Kieren Westwood

Kieren Westwood will no doubt keep his place in the side despite admitting fault in Millwall's winner on Saturday.

2. RB - Moses Odubajo

Moses Odubajo is expected to regain his place in the side after Dominic Iorfa started this weekend.

3. CB - Tom Lees

The skipper should stay at the back after a good start to the season.

4. CB - Julian Borner

Already a fans' favourite, Borner is expected to get another Hillsborough run out tomorrow.

