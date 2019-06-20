This is how long it's been since Sheffield Wednesday travelled to Millwall on a Saturday
The 2019/20 Championship fixtures are out and in the third round of matches Sheffield Wednesday supporters will make the trip to Millwall on August 17 – the first time they’ll have played at The Den on a Saturday since 2006.
The fixture has been played on either a Monday or a Tuesday night on five consecutive occasions since the Owls’ return to the second tier in 2012. It’s been a common gripe of Wednesday supporters forced to navigate evening travel and obscene midweek return times.
They’ve had a reasonable record down there in that time, however, recording two wins, two draws and a defeat.
Supporters will hope for a re-run of the result their last Saturday visit - on February 4 of the 2005/06 season - when a 63rd-minute Frankie Simek goal earned Wednesday three priceless points in an old-fashioned relegation six-pointer.
The result didn’t quite act as the springboard fans may have hoped for, however, as Paul Sturrock’s men went the next five games without a win, turning their form around in the last weeks of the season to record a run of one defeat in their last nine matches.
Wednesday stayed up by 10 points, in 19th place. Millwall were relegated.