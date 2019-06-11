Wednesday fans

This is how far Sheffield Wednesday will travel to every Championship away match next season

Sheffield Wednesday have one of the highest average away attendances in the country – but just how far do fans need to travel over the course of a season?

By Nancy Frostick
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 12:23

Away days look a bit different with each campaign as new clubs are promoted and relegated from the Championship, so here’s a look at the total round-trip Wednesdayites will need to make to each ground this year...

1. Barnsley

Round trip: 23.6 miles

Photo: Harry Trump

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Birmingham City

Round trip: 177.2 miles

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Blackburn Rovers

Round trip: 126 miles

Photo: Alex Pantling

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Brentford

Round trip: 340 miles

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6