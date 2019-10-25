Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United XI

They played for both XI: Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United have held a bitter rivalry for many years – and this weekend’s game will be no different.

By Alex Miller
Friday, 25th October 2019, 7:06 pm
Despite this, several players have made the leap from one club to another across their careers.

But who makes up the strongest first XI – and bench – you could make up of stars that have done exactly that? Take a look at our effort and let us know what you think.

1. GK - Scott Carson

Carson came through the ranks at Leeds, making three league appearances, before starring on a two-month loan for Wednesday from Liverpool in 2006. He earned four England caps and is now on loan at Manchester City from Derby.

2. RB - Mel Sterland

An England one-cap wonder, Sheffield-born Sterland made over 350 appearances for Wednesday. He left for a short-lived spell at Rangers before signing for Leeds in 1989, re-joining Howard Wilkinson and winning the 1992 First Division title.

3. CB - Jon Newsome

Making 63 league appearances for his beloved Wednesday across two spells, Newsome spent some of his best years at Leeds, winning the title in 1992. The centre-half scored a vital goal against Sheffield United on the day they won the title.

4. CB - Tom Lees

The current Wednesday skipper started life at Leeds, spending three years in their first team squad before leaving on a free transfer in 2014. Celebrated 200 appearances for the Owls in April 2019.

