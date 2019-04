The poll produced some interesting results as Wednesdayites had the chance to put themselves in Steve Bruce’s shoes. With just one match of the season remaining against QPR this weekend, contract talks will soon be taking place. But who do Wednesday fans want to see lining up in blue and white at the start of next season? These were the results…

1. Keiren Westwood Keep Has been a Wednesday player since 2014 and is a firm fan favourite, so its no surprise that 97 per cent of Owls fans opted to offer a new deal to the keeper. jpress Buy a Photo

2. Liam Palmer Keep The defender is Wednesday through and through and has had a strong campaign as part of the ever-improving back four. A majority of 84 per cent of Owls fans voted to keep him at the club. Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved Buy a Photo

3. Marco Matias Release The Portuguese winger has contributed an impressive eight goals this season, scoring six and assisting two. Wednesdayites were split on this one though, as 73 per cent opted to let him leave. jpress Buy a Photo

4. George Boyd Release Hes been starting regularly under Steve Bruce but Owls fans think it is time to let the 33-year-old go, as 96 per cent voted to release the wide man. Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved Buy a Photo

