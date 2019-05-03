These are the odds that Sheffield Wednesday will be promoted next season

Sheffield Wednesday will end the season on a high despite missing out on the play-offs thanks to Steve Bruce’s impact at Hillsborough.

The Owls have had a season of two halves under their different managers and now face a summer of transition under their four-time promotion winning manager.

Talk has already turned to next season and Wednesday’s chances of promotion, but what are the odds they will make it to the top flight?

After a strong second half of the campaign that has only seen them lose three league games so far in 2019, it’s not surprising that the Owls are tipped as one of the favourites to go up.

Steve Bruce’s pedigree has definitely helped too, as Sky Bet have odds of Wednesday achieving promotion at 5/1 – that could be automatically or via the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday loanees Achraf Lazaar and Josh Onomah doubts for QPR clash

The Owls are 16/1 to win the Championship title with Fulham and Huddersfield, who have both been relegated from the Premier League this season, among the favourites to top the league table at odds of 8/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Stoke and Brentford are also fancied as title contenders at 9/1 and 16/1 each.

Meanwhile, it’s not something Wednesdayites will want to look at but there’s always a risk of relegation with the new season – Sky Bet have the Owls at 12/1.

Newly promoted Barnsley and Luton are favourites to go straight back down to League One though at 2/1 and 5/2 respectively.

Will Wednesday be able to make a top flight return under Steve Bruce next season? Only time will tell...