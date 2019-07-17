'There is a huge challenge ahead': Here's the first statement Steve Bruce has made since being officially announced as Newcastle United boss
Newcastle United announced Steve Bruce as their new manager this morning, confirming that the 58-year-old had joined the club on a four-year deal.
Sheffield Wednesday are yet to issue a statement on the news, but are expected to give an update on the situation later in the day.
Speaking to the Magpies' official website, Bruce said: “I'm delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United. This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.
Newcastle’s managing director Lee Charnley added: “Steve has a deep affection for Newcastle United and we are very pleased that a coach with his vast experience and connections to the club and city has joined us. Steve knows what this club means to supporters and to the region and he will put his heart and soul into leading our talented group of players with the full support of our staff.
“The hard work for Steve and his team starts immediately and we will be fully prepared for the challenge of a new Premier League season. I would place on record my thanks to Ben Dawson, Neil Redfearn and our medical and support staff for the way in which they have worked together to oversee the start of our pre-season preparations.”
Interestingly, the only mention of 'Wednesday' in the club's statement is to reference the day of the week that Bruce and his staff will travel to China for the Magpies' Asia Trophy clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers next week.
The Owls are now expected to up their efforts to secure a successor as quickly as possible, with Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola the bookies' current favourite at 2/1.