The unusual Sheffield Wednesday promotion stat that does not bode well for Garry Monk
Sheffield Wednesday fans will be dreaming of promotion to the Premier League under new manager Garry Monk.
The 40-year-old ex-defender officially replaced Steve Bruce on Friday and will be busy preparing his side for Sunday’s trip to Huddersfield Town.
After concluding the finer details of his deal, Monk met his new Owls squad for the first time on Friday afternoon.
Monk said he already knows what the squad is capable of and said he is going to try and help them ‘strive for that little bit more’.
Fans will be hoping Monk can guide them back to the top-flight for the first time since their relegation in 2000 but one stat stands against them.
Football author Duncan Alexander revealed the unlikely stat that Monk has become the ninth consecutive Sheffield Wednesday manager not born on a Wednesday.
Furthermore, the last manager to be born on a Wednesday was Paul Sturrock who guided the Owls to promotion from League 1 in 2004.
He tweeted: “Garry Monk is the 9th consecutive Sheffield Wednesday manager who wasn't born on a Wednesday.
“The last one who was, Paul Sturrock, got them promoted. Seems pretty foolproof.”
Fans were quick to get in touch following the tweet, with one pointing out that former Stoke City manager Gary Rowett was born on a Wednesday.
However, Josh Carson pointed out that the last manager to get Wednesday promoted to the top-flight was Ron Atkinson.
Atkinson was born in March 1939, the same month that Monk was born. Coincidence?