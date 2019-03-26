The ‘unreal’ defender that Sheffield Wednesday’s Rolando Aarons has told to ‘wear shinpads’ for Championship clash

If Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is able to pull off the remarkable – and Daniel Farke keeps Norwich on course for the Championship title – two members of the Aarons family could secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

It’s a prospect that is still a long way off with eight matches to go until the campaign comes to a close, but it is a possibility.

Owls Rolando Aarons. Pic Steve Ellis.

For Owls loan man Rolando Aarons, the upcoming Good Friday match against the Canaries will be a chance to go head to head against his cousin Max as both teams try to reach the top tier of English football.

And with the Wednesday winger likely to play directly opposite a familiar face at full-back, it’s a prospect Aarons is relishing.

"I told Max: 'make sure you have got your shinpads, I am ready to play',” Aarons said.

“He has been fantastic this year and has been unreal and I am more than happy for him. But I am going to have to show him now as I am much older than him.

"I have not got it in mind, but when the game comes up, I am going to be texting him and trying to get in his head. We will see what happens.

"In the Championship, anyone beats anyone and it is a crazy league and a few wins changed everything. You have always got a chance.”

‘We are in the hunt’ – Dominic Iorfa on Sheffield Wednesday’s ambitions for the rest of the season

Norwich's Aarons has featured in 33 matches so far this season and has been linked with a big money move to some of the Premier League's biggest spending clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old has had a standout season at right-back and has contributed two goals and five assists to Daniel Farke’s table-topping side.

Meanwhile, Newcastle loanee Aarons has had less time to leave his mark on the Championship having only signed for Wednesday in the January transfer window, but bagged his first Owls goal at Bolton before the international break after benefiting from regular game time under Steve Bruce.

And the 23-year-old is enjoying the confidence boost from his time at Hillsborough and credits the relationship Owls players have with fans for his success.

Aarons told the Star: "I did not grow up with an arm around my shoulder with people saying: 'yes, you are good.' I have never seeked it in football and wanted to prove it to myself. As long as I do that I am happy.

"It was the same when I started to play for Newcastle. The fans took to mys style of play and it gives me a massive confidence boost and you want to show them what you can do a bit more and it works hand in hand.

“The happier they are to see what I do, the happier I am to show what I can do. There is a lot more to come.”