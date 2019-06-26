The three positions Sheffield Wednesday are still looking to strengthen this summer
Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for a new central defender, a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder as they seek to mount a promotion push next season.
Steve Bruce, the Owls chief, is determined to reshape his squad after leading the club to a 12th-placed finish last term.
It is understood Wednesday have agreed deals to sign free agents Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris as soon as their soft transfer embargo has been lifted by the English Football League.
Although centre-half Börner and full-back Odubajo will strengthen the Owls' defensive backline, it is believed Bruce still wants to further increase his defensive options. Bringing Michael Hector back to Hillsborough remains very much on Bruce's agenda. Hector flourished in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, forming a strong partnership at the heart of Wednesday's defence alongside captain Tom Lees.
The Jamaica international returned to parent club Chelsea following the end of the season and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him at Stamford Bridge. The Blues look set to appoint club legend Frank Lampard as their new manager. Should Lampard succeed Maurizio Sarri, will the former England international want to run the rule over Hector or just make him available for transfer?
Bruce, a top-class defender during his playing days, is also keen to bring in midfield reinforcements.
The Star understands the Owls expressed an interest in Rotherham United star Will Vaulks earlier this window. But the Welsh international, who has one year left on his current contract with the Millers, is on the verge of joining Wednesday's Championship rivals Cardiff City. The transfer fee could well be an initial £2.1m rising to £3.5m with add-ons, with the player's former club Falkirk set to receive a cut on the deal.
Another player Bruce is still tracking is Josh Onomah, although the Tottenham Hotspur's man failed to impress while on loan at Wednesday last year. The Owls are also believed to be monitoring Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons' situation.