The THREE deals the bookmakers are tipping Sheffield Wednesday to seal before deadline day
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen hopes to hold transfer talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri ahead of Thursday's deadline.
So far, Kadeem Harris, Moses Odubajo and Julian Borner have arrived this summer, though Bullen has confirmed he is keen to bolster his squad further.
Just three full days remain, and with The Owls' transfer embargo lifted last month, there are no restrictions for Bullen and co in the final stretch.
Speculation has surrounded the futures of Lucas Joao and Jordan Rhodes, so the next few days is set up in what Bullen hoping to be a busy end to the window.
Below, we take a look at the THREE deals the bookmakers are taking bets on Wednesday to seal.
Charlie Austin - Southampton (14/1)
Austin has fallen out with Saints manager Ralph Hasenhüttl and was excluded from first-team training in pre-season.
Indeed, the 30-year-old is desperate to depart St Mary's and a move to Wednesday could be feasible if allowed to leave on loan.
Movement on either Rhodes or Joao could see the Owls make a late move for Austin. Or at least that is what the bookmakers are suggesting.
Dwight Gayle - Newcastle United (15/1)
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
A way for Steve Bruce to redeem himself with Wednesday fans?
The 58-year-old said at the weekend he wanted to keep Gayle, a goal machine in the Championship, at St James' Park.
However, reports have emerged that the former West Brom loanee is unhappy at the club after having his number 9 shirt stripped of him.
If the Owls are to live up the bookmakers' expectation, they face competition from Leeds, Bristol City, Stoke, The Baggies, Birmingham and Fulham (apparently).
James Tavernier - Rangers (25/1)
Admittedly, the Bradford-born right-back is priced as an outside shot with Newcastle reportedly leading the race to re-sign him.
It would perhaps prove an expected addition, too, with Obubajo signed to fulfil the position on the right side.
Nevertheless, the bookmakers aren't ruling out a move for the 27-year-old, who had a loan spell at local rivals Rotherham in the 2013/14 campaign.