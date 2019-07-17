The Steve Bruce quotes on Sheffield Wednesday fans' loyalty as he defects to Newcastle United
On Tuesday morning, Newcastle United confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce has their head coach on a three-year deal.
As of yet Sheffield Wednesday have not made a comment on the 58-year-old’s decision to leave the club after a little over 160 days in charge.
Bruce is set to complete a unique feat of managing both Sheffield United and the Owls, Birmingham City and Aston Villa and Sunderland and Newcastle United.
A boyhood fan of the club, he explained those ties were key in his decision to leave Hillsborough for St James’ Park.
He said: “This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.”
However, it was only in May when Bruce was effusive in his praise of Owls fans, praising their “loyalty”, and why he was proud to be manager of the club.
“It was one of the reasons why I am here due to the quite unique band of fans,” he said.“If you are honest and straight with them they will support their club. That is quite refreshing.“To get 5,000 (away fans) at Preston, who else would do that in a dead-rubber?“Thankfully we have given them a little bit (back) because it has maybe been tough for them for 18 months after nearly getting there.“But you cannot deny their loyalty; they are quite incredible.”