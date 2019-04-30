The stats that show why Barry Bannan has been Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield king this season

Barry Bannan turned provider again in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale, taking his assist tally to an impressive 11 this season – surely earning him the title as Sheffield Wednesday’s assist king this season.

The 29-year-old has also chipped in by scoring five goals this campaign, the last two of which have come in back-to-back games against Preston and Bristol City.

His assists have come in all forms – three from through balls, three from crosses and two from free kicks, while three of his five goals have come from outside the 18-yard box.

Overall Bannan has been directly involved in an impressive 27 per cent of the Owls’ 59 goals in 2018/19, although he has picked up 14 yellow cards along the way.

That’s something both Bannan and Wednesday chief Steve Bruce will need to be mindful of in this weekend’s season closer against QPR as another booking will mean a three match ban that carries over into the new season.

Bannan’s 11-assist haul is the best of his career so far, previously his best tally was also for Wednesday in the 2016/17 season when he was provider eight times.

Stat pack – Barry Bannan

Age: 29

Goals: 5

Assists: 11

Owls contract until: 2021

Appearances: 45

Total Owls appearances: 163