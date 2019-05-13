The reason Sheffield Wednesday might have hit a snag in efforts to retain Keiren Westwood

Sheffield Wednesday want to retain the services of goalkeeper Keiren Westwood but they might have hit a snag as they negotiate a new deal with the out of contract player.

The Owls have tabled a new deal for Westwood but are facing stiff competition from relegated Premier League outfit Huddersfield Town, who are also said to have offered the 34-year-old a contract.

And the deciding factor between the two Yorkshire teams could be the length of the contract each has offered, according to the Sun.

The Sunday edition of the newspaper report that Wednesday have offered Westwood a new one year deal, but the Republic of Ireland international would like a two year offer.

Westwood had to wait until January for his season to begin after being frozen out under previous manager Jos Luhukay.

His current Owls contract will expire over the summer.