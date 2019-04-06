‘The most Wednesday performance I have ever seen’ – fans react as Aston Villa end Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run Owls fans. Pic Steve Ellis. Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up It was a hectic final five minutes at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as Aston Villa scored two lates goals to end Steve Bruce’s unbeaten run as Sheffield Wednesday manager. Here’s how Wednesdayites reacted to the result… Sheffield Wednesday team news: Steven Fletcher returns as Fernando Forestieri drops to the bench for key Aston Villa clash