Good Friday’s trip to Carrow Road will be a return to familiar surroundings for Steve Bruce as he prepares to take on his former club for the 22nd time in his managerial career.

The Owls chief played 180 times for Norwich City between 1984 and 1987, scoring 21 goals in his time at the club before joining Manchester United.

Steve Bruce (left) of Norwich City in action during a Canon League Division Two match against Wimbledon at Plough Lane in London. Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

His managerial win record against Norwich reads ten wins, seven draws and four defeats with seven different clubs – he is without a win in his last four trips to Norfolk.

Despite his recent record, playing for and against Norwich brings fond memories for Bruce as he took Birmingham City to play-off final glory in a penalty shoot-out win against the Canaries in 2002.

He also credits City as the club that plucked him from the lower leagues in his playing days.

“I have wonderful memories, but it’s that long ago,” he said. “I will always be eternally grateful to Norwich, they gave me my big chance.

“I was playing in the old-fashioned Third Division, and they signed me to the big league.

“I had a wonderful three years there, my two children were born there. Some say the money they got for me helped to build that stand (at Carrow Road).

“It’s that long ago the younger generation of Norwich fans don’t know who I am, and the older ones are probably getting too old to give me a bit of stick.”

Bruce is tasked with masterminding a way past the league leaders if Wednesday are to maintain their climb up the table since the turn of the year, in opposition chief Daniel Farke’s 100th match in charge at Carrow Road.

“We want to keep the standard the way it has been," Bruce said. “I thought last week, the better team won at Leeds, I thought they were very good on the day.

“But before that we have set some high standards, playing to a level which has pleased me immensely.

“Forest, Villa, Blackburn, Brentford, all of those games we have played well, so it’s important we finish the season off well.”