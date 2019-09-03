SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson of Sheffield Wednesday celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town at Hillsborough Stadium on August 20, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The market value of Sheffield Wednesday's squad - compared to Championship rivals

Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship clubs rivals a combined market value total of £1.14billion - but how do they rank individually?

By Jordan Cronin
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 12:04

Courtesy of figures provided by TransferMarkt, market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every Championship clubs' squad. For example, Owls winger Jacob Murphy has an estimated market value of £5.4million - which contributes to the club's overall market value. Scroll and click through the pages to see how each Championship club ranks in order:

1. Fulham

Estimated squad market value: £122.40m

Photo: Marc Atkins

2. Stoke City

Estimated squad market value: £94.95m

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Leeds United

Estimated squad market value: £81m

Photo: Bruuce Rollinson

4. Huddersfield Town (4th)

Estimated squad market value: £78.66m

Photo: Stephen Pond

