The lowdown on Sheffield Wednesday's new head of sports science and medicine Tony Strudwick

The former Manchester United fitness coach, speaking in an eye-catching presentation at a Training Ground Guru Cohesive Coaching event, said: "Our job is to create newer athletes. The football athlete of the future, who is robust, resilient and can cope with increases in load.

"The whole idea of the physical component will be to increase the bandwidth capability of our athletes, mentally and physically, exposing them to different stresses."

Tony Strudwick has been appointed the Owls' new head of sports science and medicine

As revealed by The Star earlier this week, Strudwick has agreed to join the Owls' backroom staff and become their new head of sports science and medicine. Strudwick, who worked with England at the 2014 World Cup, will work closely with the sports science and medical departments. He is expected to begin his new role at the start of pre-season training.

But Strudwick will continue in his role with Wales while working for the Owls. He landed the Wales' head of performance job in 2018, having previously worked at Old Trafford for 11 years.

Strudwick, a highly regarded and well respected figure in the sport, impressed at the Premier League giants.

Rene Meulensteen, who worked alongside Strudwick as first-team coach from 2007 to 2013, said: "Tony was instrumental to the success we achieved during that period and deserves a huge amount of credit.

"He is a top, top professional and one of the best in his field in the world. As anyone who knows him will tell you, he is also a great person and helped achieve the great harmony we had as a staff under Sir Alex."

Sources say Bruce initially opened talks with Strudwick about the possibility of joining his Wednesday revolution towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Given Strudwick's wealth of experience and pedigree, his appointment looks a big coup.

It also underlines Bruce's contacts and pulling power. Bruce has been a serial winner, both as a player and a manager, and remains big draw for people.