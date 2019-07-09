The Josh McEachran stat that shows why Steve Bruce has him training with Sheffield Wednesday
Former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran has been training with Sheffield Wednesday during their pre-season training camp in Portugal.
McEachran has trained with the rest of the squad ‘for the past couple of days’ after flying out to Portugal on Friday evening.
The midfielder was released at the end of last season by Brentford after making 90 appearances for The Bees since joining them in 2015.
The 26-year-old could get a run-out when Steve Bruce's squad take on Shrewsbury Town in an open training session at the Estadio da Nora (7.00pm), Ferreiras, Albufeira on Tuesday.
Should McEachran impress over the coming days, it remains to be seen whether the Owls can offer him a contract. Wednesday are currently operating under a soft transfer embargo.
But boss Bruce is contemplating strengthening his options in the midfield engine room and this stat shows just why he McEachran could be an option.
Data from BA Analytics shows that McEachran is third in the list of Championship players with the highest amount of progressive passes per 90 minutes.
That is higher than Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood and the Owls’ Barry Bannan who both feature in the top 20.
Along with Moses Odubajo, who has agreed an Owls deal, McEachran left the Bees at the end of his contract in June.