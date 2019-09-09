The evolution of Garry Monk: The new Sheffield Wednesday manager's career in pictures

But what has moulded the man tasked with steering the Owls towards the promised land of promotion? Let’s take a look at the 40-year-old’s career in pictures.
1. Trained up at Torquay
Starting out as a trainee at fourth-tier Torquay United, a fresh-faced Monk made his debut in the 1995/96 season, making five senior appearances.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
2. Signed on as a Saint
Monk signed with Premier League Southampton at the end of his apprenticeship at Torquay, making his debut in 1998. He struggled to make an impact and made 11 appearances in eight seasons.
Photo: Getty Images
Copyright:
3. Loan spells down the leagues
Waiting for an opportunity at the Dell, Monk was loaned out to gain experience, first back to Torquay, then to Stockport and Oxford (above).
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
4. Owls about that
Monk's fourth and final loan move brought him to Hillsborough during 2002/03. He described Wednesday as "the biggest club that I ever went out on loan to."
Photo: Craig Prentis
Copyright: