New Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk.

The evolution of Garry Monk: The new Sheffield Wednesday manager's career in pictures

Sheffield Wednesday have a new manager after Garry Monk was unveiled at Hillsborough on Friday.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 11:11

But what has moulded the man tasked with steering the Owls towards the promised land of promotion? Let’s take a look at the 40-year-old’s career in pictures.

1. Trained up at Torquay

Starting out as a trainee at fourth-tier Torquay United, a fresh-faced Monk made his debut in the 1995/96 season, making five senior appearances.

2. Signed on as a Saint

Monk signed with Premier League Southampton at the end of his apprenticeship at Torquay, making his debut in 1998. He struggled to make an impact and made 11 appearances in eight seasons.

3. Loan spells down the leagues

Waiting for an opportunity at the Dell, Monk was loaned out to gain experience, first back to Torquay, then to Stockport and Oxford (above).

4. Owls about that

Monk's fourth and final loan move brought him to Hillsborough during 2002/03. He described Wednesday as "the biggest club that I ever went out on loan to."

