‘The dream is over’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Preston draw ends play-off hopes

Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of a late surge into the top six came to an end with a pulsating 3-3 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

Here’s how Owls fans reacted to the result, Kieran Lee’s return and the end of the play-off dream...

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)