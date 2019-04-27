‘The dream is over’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Preston draw ends play-off hopes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of a late surge into the top six came to an end with a pulsating 3-3 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday. Here’s how Owls fans reacted to the result, Kieran Lee’s return and the end of the play-off dream... (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Keiren Westwood, but Fernando Forestieri returns as Steve Bruce rings the changes