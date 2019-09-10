How much is each player in Sheffield Wednesday's squad worth - according to TransferMarkt?

The controversial market value of EVERY Sheffield Wednesday player in Garry Monk's '£41m squad'

Sheffield Wednesday's squad is worth a combined total of £41m according to TransferMarkt - but how does each individual player rank?

By Jordan Cronin
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 09:19

Delving deeper into Transfermarkt's market values, we break down the individual market value of each player (all values are GBP). It's fair to say some of these are VERY controversial, so we'll let you debate them... Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Conor Grant

TransferMarkt's market value: N/A

Photo: Marie Caley

2. Paul Jones

TransferMarkt's market value: £135k

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Ash Baker

TransferMarkt's market value: £180k

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Kieran Lee

TransferMarkt's market value: £225k

Photo: Steve Ellis

Page 1 of 7