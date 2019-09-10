The controversial market value of EVERY Sheffield Wednesday player in Garry Monk's '£41m squad'
Sheffield Wednesday's squad is worth a combined total of £41m according to TransferMarkt - but how does each individual player rank?
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 09:19
Delving deeper into Transfermarkt's market values, we break down the individual market value of each player (all values are GBP). It's fair to say some of these are VERY controversial, so we'll let you debate them... Scroll and click through the pages: