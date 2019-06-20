"The best signing we've made in a long time" - how Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Steve Bruce's latest addition
Steve Bruce’s backroom staff has been bolstered by the addition of former Manchester United and England fitness sports science supremo Tony Strudwick, The Star understands.
By Alex Miller
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 14:05
Strudwick, who currently works alongside his former charge Ryan Giggs with the Welsh national team, is known as one of the leading figures in the field and has been appointed head of sports science and medicine at Hillsborough.
The signing has not gone unnoticed by the Wednesday faithful, with many taking to social media to express their approval of the news. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions.