Sheffield Wednesday players durig Nottingham Forest win

The best pictures from Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday thump Nottingham Forest

It was a night to remember at Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday ran out 3-0 winners over Nottingham Forest.

A brace from Marco Matias and a spectactular strike from George Boyd kept Wednesday's play off hopes alive. These are the best pictures from the game.

Morgan Fox beats Matthew Cash

1. Owls thumped Forest 3-0

Jaoa heads towards goal

2. Owls bounced back well from defeat

Lees made his 200th appearance for the club

3. Tom Lees with Michael Hector

The win puts Wednesday into 9th

4. Joao gets away from Jack Colback

