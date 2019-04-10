The best pictures from Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday thump Nottingham Forest

A brace from Marco Matias and a spectactular strike from George Boyd kept Wednesday's play off hopes alive. These are the best pictures from the game.

1. Owls thumped Forest 3-0 Morgan Fox beats Matthew Cash

2. Owls bounced back well from defeat Jaoa heads towards goal

3. Tom Lees with Michael Hector Lees made his 200th appearance for the club

4. Joao gets away from Jack Colback The win puts Wednesday into 9th

