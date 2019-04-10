The best pictures from Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday thump Nottingham Forest
It was a night to remember at Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday ran out 3-0 winners over Nottingham Forest.
A brace from Marco Matias and a spectactular strike from George Boyd kept Wednesday's play off hopes alive. These are the best pictures from the game.
1. Owls thumped Forest 3-0
Morgan Fox beats Matthew Cash
jpimedia
2. Owls bounced back well from defeat
Jaoa heads towards goal
jpimedia
3. Tom Lees with Michael Hector
Lees made his 200th appearance for the club
jpimedia
4. Joao gets away from Jack Colback
The win puts Wednesday into 9th
jpimedia
View more