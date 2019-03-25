Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Blackburn Rovers last weekend was painted as an important one for its timing before the international break and its significance in the campaign, but it also marked an important milestone for Owls star Steven Fletcher.

The Scottish striker, who opened the scoring in the 4-2 win at Hillsborough, made it 100 outings in blue and white for Wednesday as he took his goal tally to nine for the season so far.

Owls striker Steven Fletcher. Pic Steve Ellis.

Fletcher, who joined the Owls on a free transfer after leaving Sunderland in 2016, could yet beat his personal record of 11 goals scored in a single season with eight matches of the campaign remaining.

And the forward’s form has not gone unnoticed by his team mates.

Midfielder Barry Bannan, who provided the assist for Fletcher’s goal against Blackburn, says that his fellow Scot is in the best form of his Wednesday career.

Bannan told the Star: “He’s on fire. Fletch is Fletch, he brings so much to the team. He probably, if you asked him, wasn’t scoring enough but he we weren’t creating enough as well. He’s up there on his own sometimes so it’s a hard shift for him.

“Rolando and Reachy, people like that are getting wide and getting him on the ball. We knew that if we were creating chances then Fletch would score and I’m delighted for him because he puts in so much hard work off the pitch in training.

“In games he gives his all and I’m delighted to see he’s getting the reward with his goals.

“I think it’s the best he’s played for Wednesday. Obviously at Sunderland he scored loads of goals in the Premier League but I’m just delighted for him as a person. He’s one of my best mates so I’m delighted to see him getting goals.

“He’s a big, big player and I think he might have come off at the right time so hopefully he’s not too bad. He’s been a big part of it recently and hopefully we can get him back. It’s good as well that we’ve got in international break now and he can get rested up and back for the next game.”