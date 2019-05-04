The 16 year record Sheffield Wednesday will want to defend against QPR this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday will have a 16 year old record to defend this weekend when they play QPR at Hillsborough.

The Hoops have not done the league double over Wednesday since the 2003/04 season but could break that record if they win against Steve Bruce’s side on Sunday, having won 3-0 at Loftus Road earlier in the season.

Wednesday have lost their last two league matches against Rangers, conceding seven goals.

Tomer Hemed, Luke Freeman and Nahki Wells all got on the score sheet earlier this season, while last season’s 4-2 win for Sunday’s visitors came courtesy of strikes from Paul Smyth, Jake Bidwell and Idrissa Sylla.

It’s not the first time the two sides have met on the final day of the campaign though, with the 1993 and 2004 seasons both drawing to a close in this fixture.

QPR were 3-1 winners on both occasions, so Wednesday will be looking to shake a final day curse with Steve Bruce at the helm.

The Owls have one record working in their favour though – QPR are without a win on 11 of the last 14 season finales.

A Wednesday win would end a two year wait for three consecutive home victories, which they last achieved in April 2017.