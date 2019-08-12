Teen ace Conor Grant scores as Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s are held to a draw in their league opener at Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s began their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Charlton Athletic.
Attacking midfielder Conor Grant fired the Owls ahead on the half hour mark at Dartford FC's Princess Park.
But Abraham Odoh equalised in the 62nd minute after exchanging passes with Kareem Isiaka.
Josh Render kept out Isiaka's curling effort before Addicks shot-stopper Nathan Harness produced a superb save at full stretch to prevent Republic of Ireland Under-18 international Grant from grabbing a second as both sides were forced to settle for a draw.Next up for Wednesday's development squad is a trip to Watford a week on Friday.
Owls: Render, Hughes, West, Waldock, Urhoghide, Rice, Shaw, Hunt, Borukov (Damba 74), Grant, Preston. Substitutes: O’Brien, Brennan.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Meanwhile, the Owls Under-18s have returned to these shores following a 12-day training camp in the Netherlands in preparation for the new season. As part of the European trip, Andy Holdsworth's side took part in the
Sportclub Lochem Under-19 tournament, organised through League Football Education’s Erasmus+ programme. The two-day event featured eight teams competing in two separate groups.
The Owls topped Group A with victories over Cheltenham (1-0) and Sportclub Lochem (6-1) and a draw against Go Ahead Eagles.
But after a goalless draw in normal time in the final against Group B winners Vitesse, Wednesday were pipped to the silverware on penalties.
Holdsworth’s young guns travel to Ipswich Town for their league opener on Saturday.