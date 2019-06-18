Talented new breed of coaches were born at Sheffield Wednesday, says former Owl

The 37-year-old, who is first team coach at nearby Rotherham United and this week began his UEFA Pro-Licence qualifications, said the environment created for players at Wednesday provides inspiration for the coaches of the future.

Hamshaw became an England youth international during his time at the club and shared senior dressing rooms with Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom, Owls assistant manager Steve Haslam and former interim manager Lee Bullen, who he backed to have a bright future in coaching.

Former Sheffield Wednesday prospect Matt Hamshaw has explained how the club has helped him into a coaching career.

He also passed through the academy at a similar time to Leigh Bromby, who is academy manager at Huddersfield Town.

“I was really fortunate, as all the lads who come through at Wednesday are,” he said.

“During my time we were given the absolute best and had brilliant coaching and support around us, with the likes of Clive Baker and legends like Chris Waddle around the place.

“The attention to detail was fantastic and they had a real focus on developing the person, not just the player. We got an education and life skills, which not enough clubs were doing at the time. Other clubs were just churning out footballers without any thought about life after football. We were very lucky.

The midfielder made 74 appearances for Wednesday across seven years.

“And it carried across into the first team, too. I’m not at all surprised so many of the lads have made their way into coaching.”

Hamshaw has yet to decide what direction his own career might take, though a Pro Licence qualification would allow him to manage in the Football League.

He said: “I’m not exactly sure what angle I might take, to be honest. I’ve done a lot of youth coaching and I’ve been first team coach at Rotherham for two years now, and I love it.

“It’s been a personal choice to take this challenge and it’s all about my own development. The skills we’re learning are for all sorts of things – not just for football. I want to be ready whatever opportunities come up.