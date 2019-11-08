Swansea dealt huge blow ahead of Sheffield Wednesday tie, EFL expert predicts Nottingham Forest and Derby outcome, Neil Warnock seeks Cardiff redemption - Championship preview

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's second-tier games. Scroll and click through the pages...
1. Middlesbrough urged to stick with Jonathan Woodgate
Lose at QPR on Saturday and the pressure on Woodgate will grow as they will slip further into relegation trouble. However, EFL presenter and pundit Scott Minto has urged the Boro hierarchy to let him finish the season.
2. New man in the Stoke City dugout
Michael O’Neill was confirmed on Friday morning - reportedly doubling his Northern Ireland £750,000 salary. He has been promised significant resources in January - but first must deal with big relegation clash v Barnsley.
3. Two rivals collide at the City Ground
There is a fierce Midlands derby to keep your eye on with both Forest and Derby needing to win for different reasons. These games are usually hard to call but EFL expert Dave Prutton has gone with a 2-1 home win.
4. Cardiff and Bristol City also face-off
Having already tasted a derby day defeat to Swansea City a few weeks ago, Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock will pray he and his men can avoid another against Bristol City. They’ll be without hat-trick hero Joe Ralls, too.
