Stoke City error turns Sheffield Wednesday into promotion contenders, Cardiff chief blasts 'scandalous' result, Bristol City boss asked bizarre question - Championship winners and losers

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed few days in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday:
1. L: James Linnington (Bristol City vs Charlton)
The decision to send Famara Diedhiou off in the 86th minute left Lee Johnson questioning James Linnington and his team. Johnson claimed the fourth official opted to send the striker off, despite having the worst view.
2. W: Bristol City
However, any anger from Johnson was spared when Josh Brownhill netted the winner in the seventh minute of injury time. The Robins manager was bizarrely asked by a club reporter if the win was “better than sex”...
3. L: Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough
A draw didn’t do any side favours, who remain in the bottom five. Worrying news for Boro fans is the absence of Darren Randolph with a thigh problem. And you must watch Ashley Fletcher’s miss… sitter.
4. W: Hull City
It was an outstanding result for Grant McCann’s men - winning 2-1 at promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest. Jarrod Bowen responded to recent transfer talk with a goal, while Josh Magennis scored before getting sent off.
