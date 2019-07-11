Steve Bruce to equal unwanted Sheffield Wednesday record if he leaves for Newcastle United
Steve Bruce could be on his way out of Sheffield Wednesday with Newcastle United hoping to appoint him as their next manager.
Bruce flew back to the UK yesterday after Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season trip to Portugal.
The 58-year-old is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Rafa Benitez at Newcastle and Bruce is reportedly keen on the move.
Reports emerged this morning that Bruce has asked Sheffield Wednesday for permission to speak to Newcastle United about the position.
Newcastle United are rumoured to be wanting Bruce in by the end of the week, when the team travel to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy.
The Star revealed yesterday that Sheffield Wednesday have yet to receive a formal approach from Newcastle United to speak to Bruce.
However, if he was to swap Hillsborough for St James’ Park he would equal an unwanted Sheffield Wednesday record.
Bruce has taken charge of just 18 games for Sheffield Wednesday, just as many as Peter Eustace did between October 1988 and February 1989.
No other permanent Owls manager has been in charge for such a short space of time, not taking into account caretaker managers.
Jos Luhukay, managed to make it to 48 games in his 11 months at the club while Carlos Carvalhal registered 131 games in two-and-a-half years.
Peter Shreeves only managed 31 games in charge between February and October 2001 while Trevor Francis holds the record for longest time in charge in Premier League history with 214 games.
Bruce does boast an impressive win percentage though, recording 38.89 per cent from 18 games compared to Luhukay’s 33.3 per cent.
Gary Megson has the highest win percentage of any Sheffield Wednesday Premier League manager with 45.16 per cent from 62 games while Terry Yorath holds the lowest with 28.57 per cent from 57 games.