Steve Bruce pictured in Newcastle United kit for the first time after quitting Sheffield Wednesday
Steve Bruce has arrived in China to meet up with the Newcastle United squad after being announced as their permanent manager yesterday.
Bruce signed a three-year deal with the Magpies alongside his assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.
This comes after an intense two weeks of speculation surrounding Bruce which saw the 58-year-old resign from his position on Monday morning.
Bruce has been pictured in his Newcastle United training kit in Shangai for his first day on the job.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Newcastle United were soundly beaten 4-0 by Wolves in yesterday’s Premier League Asia Trophy.
The newly appointed coach has now checked in to the Pudong Shanri-La and will be meeting his players for the first time.
Sheffield Wednesday said they were disappointed to learn of Bruce’s departure via Newcastle United’s public statement.
They added that there are ‘outstanding legal issues’ to be resolved between the club and the staff and that they were taking appropriate legal advice.