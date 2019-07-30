Steve Bruce opens up on final meeting with Dejphon Chansiri before Sheffield Wednesday exit
Steve Bruce has opened up on his Sheffield Wednesday exit and his final meeting with chairman Dejphon Chansiri.
The 58-year-old left Hillsborough under a cloud earlier the month with fans furious at the manner of his move to Newcastle United.
Bruce spent just 18 games in charge of Wednesday after joining the Owls back in January.
He was officially unveiled as Newcastle United manager on Wednesday, July 17 having resigned from his role with the Owls two days before.
Speaking to TalkSport, Bruce has opened up on his final meeting with chairman Dejphon Chansiri before heading to St James’ Park.
He said: “It’s all been a bit of a blur so far, but I’ve really enjoyed it.
“My dad used to say to me I was mad full stop getting into management!
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“I really couldn’t turn this job down again. The easiest thing to do would have been to say no, but I wanted to have a crack.
“Newcastle never leaves you and I wanted to have a go.
“I was happy and settled in Sheffield, but the Wednesday chairman [Dejphon Chansiri] understood my decision and we shook hands and wished each other all the best.”
Following his unveiling as Newcastle United manager, Sheffield Wednesday reported the club to the Premier League.
In a statement, the Yorkshire club said: "Following Newcastle United's announcement on 17 July 2019 of its appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the club confirms that it has today reported Newcastle United's conduct to the Premier League.
"As the Premier League will now initiate and carry out investigations into the club's allegations, the club will not be commenting further on this matter whilst such investigations are ongoing."
Wednesday are still yet to appoint a permanent manager with caretaker boss Lee Bullen confirmed to take charge of their first EFL Championship game against Reading on Saturday.