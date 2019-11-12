Championship

Steve Bruce looks to snatch ex-Sheffield Wednesday target, strong favourite emerges for Cardiff City job - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday were undone in the dying seconds of the match once again last weekend, as Ben Wilmot's 94th minute goal secured a point for fellow promotion candidates Swansea City in a Hillsborough thriller. Still, the Owls are just three points off the play-off places, and will be confident powering forward later in the month.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 7:03 am

While the international break will deprive us of domestic action next weekend, the division's clubs can use the time as a perfect opportunity to plot their next move, and look to push on ahead of a brutal run of festive fixtures next month. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Baggies target tipped for January exit

West Bromwich Albon target Dwight Gayle could be set for a big money move away from the club in January, with a switch to the Chinese Super League being tipped as a possibility. (Shields Gazette). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Former Lions boss tipped for Cardiff position

Ex-Millwall manager Neil Harris is the bookies' firm favourite to take the Cardiff City job, after Neil Warnock left the club by mutual consent on Monday afternoon. (Sky Bet). (Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Boro to reignite interest in League One winger

Middlesbrough are said to be preparing to move back in for Fleetwood Town winger Wes Burns, who has been described as 'outstanding' by his manager Joey Barton this season. (Football League World). (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Regan

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Leeds United takeover saga set to rumble on

Leeds United are said to be a 'long way' from securing investment from Qatari-based QSI, but the club's 'saleable' status should see them have no trouble securing strong financial backing in the relatively near future. (The Athletic). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3