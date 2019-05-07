Steve Bruce gives big insight into Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer plans

Manager Steve Bruce has revealed strengthening Sheffield Wednesday's options in the wide positions is on the agenda this summer.

The Owls are short on numbers on the flanks, having opted to release George Boyd and Marco Matias. Rolando Aarons will also return to parent club Newcastle United at the end of his loan deal.

"I believe the time is right that we have a freshness and a younger element to us," said Bruce. "It's time to have a freshness about us and a bit more legs, certainly in the wide areas, and I look forward to achieving that."

Bruce, who guided Wednesday to a 12th-placed finish, believes he needs to bring in a minimum of "six" new faces to turn the Owls into credible promotion contenders.

"In an ideal world, you would love to get them (new signings) in to start pre-season but in reality I don’t think that is going to happen," said Bruce. "We have got one or two things in the fire already so it’s a long and difficult summer ahead."

However, the former Manchester United defender has ruled out spending "millions and millions" in the transfer market. Wednesday are wary of falling fouling of Profitability and Sustainability rules again. They were placed under a soft transfer embargo last summer after breaching the regulations.

Bruce said: "We are going to have to adhere to the rules and box clever because we have seen the punishment that Birmingham have been dished out and where QPR find themselves at the moment. We are not alone in that situation.

"It’s a frustration for us all, especially for the chairman because he has spent a lot of money on the squad and the players that we have here.

"They didn’t quite make it and if you do that it doesn’t take a lot to lose £13million a year, unfortunately. The way transfer fees and wages are, it doesn’t take much."

