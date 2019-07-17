Steve Bruce explains why he left Sheffield Wednesday to take charge of Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has officially left Sheffield Wednesday to take charge of Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Bruce spent just 18 games in charge of Wednesday after joining the Owls back in January this year.
However, the 58-year-old only took up the role in February; having been allowed additional time off following the death of his parents.
The announcement follows a week of intense speculation surrounding Bruce after Rafael Benitez quit as Newcastle United boss last month.
Despite resigning as Sheffield Wednesday manager on Monday, there has been no official word from Bruce or the club on the managerial situation.
However, Bruce has now revealed why he decided to quit as Wednesday manager and move to St James’ Park.
He said: "I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United. This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.
“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”
Lee Bullen took charge of Wednesday’s impressive 4-0 friendly win over Northampton Town last night in Bruce’s absence.
Sheffield Wednesday have not yet issued a comment on Bruce’s departure.