Steve Bruce breaks silence on Sheffield Wednesday exit - and wants respect after joining Newcastle

The 58-year-old's departure from the Owls was announced yesterday after stepping down to take the reigns at his boyhood club.

Bruce then immediately flew out to China for the club's pre-season tour and met the Magpies players for the first time this morning.

Steve Bruce

He now steps into a job he was first approached for in 2004, when he was lined-up to succeed Sir Bobby Robson.

And having decided not to take the job at the time, Bruce admits he had lingering regrets – which is why he couldn’t turn it down again.

Bruce understands the difficulties that comes with taking the job on Tyneside, and hopes people shows respect for doing so.

"I know in some people's eyes I'm not Rafa and I understand there's big shoes to fill but believe me I will do everything I possibly can to hopefully prove the doubters wrong,” said Bruce.

"The easy thing would have been to say no but at this stage in my career, back a few years ago I regretted it.

"It lingered around me for years when Sir Bobby left. When I was given the opportunity again I simply had to take it, I had to grasp it.

"I knew it was going to be difficult. I just hope people show the respect which obviously you only gain by getting a few results and doing the job, but hopefully that will go hand in hand.”

In his 22-year playing career, Bruce never got the opportunity to play for Newcastle having had spells at Gillingham, Norwich, Manchester United, Birmingham and Sheffield United.

"To be given the opportunity now, I'm like any other Geordie. I've lived the dream.

"If you can't play for them then of course, if you're a Geordie, what better thing than to take the No 1 seat.