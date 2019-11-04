"Start him and he'll get 30-35 goals": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Jordan Rhodes' goal for the under-23s

Sheffield Wednesday fans are divided on the subject of club-record signing Jordan Rhodes

The £8m record signing, who is yet to start a league game for Wednesday this season, poked home in the first half to give Garry Monk a little food for thought ahead of Saturday’s visit of Swansea City.

And on hearing the news Wednesday fans took to social media to offer their opinion on Rhodes’ standing at the club, with the 29-year-old having featured in only one of Monk’s matchday squads since he took over two months ago.

Club captain Tom Lees stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury with an hour’s pitch time. Jordan Thorniley and Ash Baker also played.