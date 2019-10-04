Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Charlton Athletic next month moved for Sky Sports
Sheffield Wednesday's away clash with Charlton Athletic next month will be screened live on Sky Sports.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:21 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:22 pm
The Championship tussle, which was scheduled for a 3pm kick-off at The Valley on Saturday, November 30, will now get underway at 12:30pm.
It will be the first meeting between the clubs since 2016.
The eighth-placed Addicks, who won the League One play-offs last season, are currently a place higher and one point better off than Garry Monk's men.
The Owls, meanwhile, welcome Wigan Athletic to Hillsborough this weekend.