Sheffield Wednesday's midfielder ahead of Cardiff City clash: "You know what Neil Warnock teams are about"
Massimo Luongo says his Sheffield Wednesday side will be ready to face up to the ‘physical challenge’ of Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City on Friday evening.
The Owls make the trip down to the Welsh capital for a tone-setting first of three matches in eight days, with Stoke City and Leeds United coming to Hillsborough next week.
The Bluebirds are among the favourites for promotion from the Championship this season and sit in 11th place, three points behind Wednesday.
Luongo said his teammates are under no illusions about the test Cardiff will offer, suggesting their direct style of play may even play to Wednesday’s strengths.
“It will be a tough test, he said. “You always know what Neil Warnock teams are about.
“They will be big, physical and I think we are probably suited to that a little bit. I think in our teams everybody does their job and does it well.”
Luongo, 27, was handed a first Championship start by Garry Monk in Wednesday’s last outing, claiming the winner in their dogged 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.
In the absence of the suspended Sam Hutchinson, the Australian starred alongside Joey Pelupessy and is now locked in a battle for pitch time in the Owls midfield, making public his determination to claim a more regular spot after making a £1million move from QPR in the summer.
If he is to feature in Friday’s clash, Luongo knows exactly what he is up against in a side moulded by former Sheffield United boss Warnock.
He said: “You definitely have to roll your sleeves up when you play them. It is never going to be an easy fight.
“It is Friday night on TV so it is a great game to be involved in.”