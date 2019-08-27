Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer included in Scotland squad for key Euro qualifying double-header against Russia and Belgium
Owls defender Liam Palmer has been selected in the Scotland squad ahead of their forthcoming European Championship qualifiers against Russia and Belgium.
The full-back, who has missed the Owls' last two fixtures because of a back problem, will be looking to add to his one international cap when he goes on international duty next month.
David Bates, Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher, Palmer's Wednesday team-mates, have been left out of the Scotland squad. Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths also misses the cut.
Steven Naismith is in despite missing the last two Hearts games with a hamstring problem while Oli McBurnie, Johnny Russell and Matt Phillips are other attacking options for coach Steve Clarke.
Steve Clarke has named Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper and Charlie Mulgrew as his centre-back options with Scott McKenna, John Souttar and Michael Devlin all struggling with injury.
West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass is back in the fold while Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has earned a recall.
Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray wins his first call-up as back-up to David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin.
Scotland Squad:
GoalkeepersCraig MacGillivray (Portsmouth)
David Marshall (Wigan Athletic)
Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)
DefendersLiam Cooper (Leeds United)
Grant Hanley (Norwich City)
Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic)*
Stephen O’Donnell (Kilmarnock)
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)
Midfielders Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)
Ryan Christie (Celtic)
Ryan Jack (Rangers)
John McGinn (Aston Villa)
Callum McGregor (Celtic)
Kenny McLean (Norwich City)
Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)
Forwards James Forrest (Celtic)
Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth)
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United)
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian)
Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion)
Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)
*On loan from Blackburn Rovers