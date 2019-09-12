Sheffield Wednesday: 'With Garry Monk, you get the feeling that there is that boldness': Pundit David Prutton tips new Owls boss to be a big hit at Hillsborough
Former Wednesday midfielder David Prutton has backed new manager Garry Monk to shine at Hillsborough.
Monk was appointed the Owls' boss last Friday, taking over from caretaker manager Lee Bullen. The 40-year-old will be looking to make a winning start to his reign when he takes Wednesday to second-from-bottom Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
Speaking to Football League World, Prutton said: "It’s going to be very interesting to see where it goes, as we’ve been saying over the last few seasons with Wednesday that there are questions marks as to what they’ll have at their disposal financially.
"I’m very intrigued, and I think Bullen did a fantastic job as interim boss. With Garry, you get the feeling that there is that boldness, and element of youth in it and that it will take them in the right direction."
Monk has managed five current second-tier sides in the past five years since ending a playing career which included a three-month loan spell with the Owls in the 2002/03 campaign. His Birmingham City side finished in 17th position last term, 12 points above the drop zone.
“It is a concern having five jobs in five years," said Sky Sports pundit Prutton. "He started unbelievably well with Swansea, and if you look at how they’ve done in recent years, their hastiness in getting rid of him is the result of where they are now.
"He’s still in a position where from the outside looking in, there’s still an element of wanting to prove himself.
"This [Wednesday] is his next huge challenge, and the sense that you get from what he’s been like, he’s a very determined individual.
"You never know who wanted what at Birmingham, but he’s going to Wednesday, and they’ll listen as to how he wants to approach it and what’s available to him.”