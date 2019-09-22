Sheffield Wednesday wing ace delivers glowing verdict on Atdhe Nuhiu after Fulham draw

Kadeem Harris has paid tribute to Owls team-mate Atdhe Nuhiu after the striker rescued a point for Garry Monk's side in their entertaining clash with Fulham.

By Dom Howson
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 07:15 am
Updated Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 13:26 pm
Owls goalscorer Atdhe Nuhiu

Nuhiu stepped up off the bench to head in Harris's deflected cross deep into added on time to secure Wednesday a hard-earned draw. The Kosovo's second goal of the campaign cancelled out Tom Cairney's 42nd minute opener.

Harris told The Star: "Atdhe has had to be patient. He has done really well when he has come on in the last couple of games, and now he has a goal to reward his performances."

Nuhiu has yet to start a league match this term but has caught the eye on several occasions as an impact sub.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"He is massive to have in the team, his feet are really good for a man his size," admitted Harris. "He causes defences all sorts of problems."

Kosovo forward Nuhiu also grabbed a late winner in their Carabao Cup tie against Rotherham United last month.

Harris said: "He is something that we haven’t got in the team. We have quality with (Steven) Fletcher, Sam Winnall and (Fernando) Forestieri, but he is a little bit different, more physical."

Nuhiu's predatory finish sparked wild scenes of celebration in front of the Kop.

"It was an unbelievable feeling, we stayed in the game, and I think we did well," said Harris, drafted in on a free transfer from Cardiff City last summer. "We stuck to the gameplan, and in the end I think we got what we deserved.

"There weren’t many chances in the game, I think we could have made more of the chances that we did have. Thankfully, we got the goal in the end."