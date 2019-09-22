Sheffield Wednesday wing ace delivers glowing verdict on Atdhe Nuhiu after Fulham draw
Kadeem Harris has paid tribute to Owls team-mate Atdhe Nuhiu after the striker rescued a point for Garry Monk's side in their entertaining clash with Fulham.
Nuhiu stepped up off the bench to head in Harris's deflected cross deep into added on time to secure Wednesday a hard-earned draw. The Kosovo's second goal of the campaign cancelled out Tom Cairney's 42nd minute opener.
Harris told The Star: "Atdhe has had to be patient. He has done really well when he has come on in the last couple of games, and now he has a goal to reward his performances."
Nuhiu has yet to start a league match this term but has caught the eye on several occasions as an impact sub.
"He is massive to have in the team, his feet are really good for a man his size," admitted Harris. "He causes defences all sorts of problems."
Kosovo forward Nuhiu also grabbed a late winner in their Carabao Cup tie against Rotherham United last month.
Harris said: "He is something that we haven’t got in the team. We have quality with (Steven) Fletcher, Sam Winnall and (Fernando) Forestieri, but he is a little bit different, more physical."
Nuhiu's predatory finish sparked wild scenes of celebration in front of the Kop.
"It was an unbelievable feeling, we stayed in the game, and I think we did well," said Harris, drafted in on a free transfer from Cardiff City last summer. "We stuck to the gameplan, and in the end I think we got what we deserved.
"There weren’t many chances in the game, I think we could have made more of the chances that we did have. Thankfully, we got the goal in the end."