Sheffield Wednesday: WIN a chance to follow in footsteps of Owls heroes and play on the hallowed turf at Hillsborough

It’s the dream of many Sheffield Wednesday supporters to play on the hallowed turf of Hillsborough – and here is your chance to make that a reality!

The Star has teamed up with Ladbrokes to offer one place for their exclusive ‘play on the pitch’ day, on Saturday, May 18 (kick off time to be confirmed).

Hillsborough Stadium. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

To enter, email danny.hall@jpimedia.co.uk with your name, address, age and why, in 50 words or fewer, you should get the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Owls legends such as Chris Waddle, David Hirst and Mel Sterland.

Please write ‘Ladbrokes Owls Competition’ in the subject line of your email.

Any entries without this will not be considered. Entries will close on Sunday, April 21.

You must be over 18 to enter and winners will be contacted by email. Winners must be available to play on the day and no alternative prize will be offered.

Other JPI Media competition rules apply and can be viewed HERE. By entering, you confirm you have read and accepted these terms.

