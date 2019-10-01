Sheffield Wednesday: Why Tom Lees could struggle to get back in Owls team
Garry Monk, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, has warned club captain Tom Lees that he has a job on his hands to reclaim a starting spot.
Lees has missed the Owls' last five fixtures after suffering a hamstring injury at the end of August.
In Lees' absence, Barry Bannan has worn the captain's armband and Dominic Iorfa has filled the void at centre-half.
Iorfa and Börner expertly marshalled the defence in Saturday's impressive win at Middlesbrough. Iorfa, who can also operate at right-back, capped off a solid performance by scoring Wednesday's second goal after a glorious free-kick from Barry Bannan.
On Iorfa and Börner's burgeoning partnership, Monk said: "It is developing very, very well.
"We are still trying to do a lot of work with the defence and how we work together and how they can be a unit and that will progress as we go along.
"We know Tom's quality but it is the same as anything; it is competition. To get that shirt, you have to be fighting for it and earn your place in the team and when you get an opportunity you have to take it.
"It will be very difficult when Tom is fit with the way Dom and Julian are performing together. Of course, that partnership is growing and it is healthy competition."
Lees has resumed light training and is edging closer to a first-team return. But Tuesday's trip to Hull City is likely to come too soon for the 28-year-old.
Midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) is hopeful of being involved, but Fernando Forestieri serves the fifth of his six-match suspension.